Receiving Wide Coverage ... Ready for a fight: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a rule Monday stopping financial services companies from requiring customers to submit to arbitration to resolve disputes, “making it easier to bring class-action lawsuits,” the Wall Street Journal says. The move likely will “set off a showdown with the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.”

According to the Journal, some Republicans may use a legislative tool known as the Congressional Review Act to undo the rule. But CFPB Director Richard Cordray said his agency will proceed despite the opposition. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times here and here, American Banker