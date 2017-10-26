Receiving Wide Coverage ... Settled: Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $220 million to settle claims with 45 states that it manipulated Libor interest rates before the financial crisis. The settlement brings the German bank’s total of regulatory payouts for Libor-related misdeeds to about $3.7 billion. “This settlement resolves the bank’s final pending U.S. regulatory inquiry related to Libor,” Deutsche said in a statement. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker

The bank reported Thursday morning that its third quarter profit more than doubled despite a sharp drop in trading and overall revenue. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times