Hedges hurting: Eric Mindich, the youngest ever to make partner at Goldman Sachs before he went out on his own, is closing his $7 billion hedge fund, Eton Park Capital Management, "the latest sign of how mounting troubles for hedge funds are hurting even stars of the business," the Wall Street Journal intoned. Mindich, who joined Goldman right out of high school and made partner at 27, earning himself the nickname "Doogie Howser," opened his fund in 2004 "amid frenzied investor interest," taking in $3.5 billion at launch.

But the firm has run into trouble recently, and disappointing returns led to a 50% drop in investor assets since peaking in 2011. The fund reportedly lost 9% last year, versus a 12% return for the S&P 500. The Journal offers an account of Mindich's career. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times