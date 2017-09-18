Receiving Wide Coverage ... The heads start rolling: The Equifax data breach has claimed its first two executives. The company late Friday announced the immediate retirement of David Webb, its chief information officer, and Susan Mauldin, its head security officer. They will be replaced, respectively, by Mark Rohrwasser, who joined Equifax last year as head of the company’s International IT operations, and Russ Ayres, most recently vice president of IT. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker

As many as 400,000 British consumers may have had their personal information stolen in the Equifax hack, which could make it “one of the biggest data breaches on record in the U.K.,” the Financial Times reported. The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority and the Information Commissioner’s Office have been called in to investigate, adding to the multiple probes already underway in the U.S.