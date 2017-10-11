Receiving Wide Coverage ... Put up time: Most of the rally in bank shares in the third quarter was built on optimism about economic growth and an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. But banks will have to report good numbers on loan growth and consumer credit in their upcoming earnings reports if the rally is going to continue, the Heard on the Street column says.

“Lending growth will have to rebound, and consumer credit losses stabilize, for the recent bank rally to have staying power,” it says. “If not, the fourth quarter will really be one to forget.” Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker