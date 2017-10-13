Print Email Reprints Share

Breaking News This Morning ... Earnings: Bank of America said third-quarter profit rose 13% while revenue was also higher, beating forecasts. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Wells Fargo reported lower earnings for the quarter, impacted by a $1 billion charge for mortgage-related regulatory investigations. But revenue was also down. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial