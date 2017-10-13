Breaking News This Morning ... Earnings: Bank of America said third-quarter profit rose 13% while revenue was also higher, beating forecasts. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times
Wells Fargo reported lower earnings for the quarter, impacted by a $1 billion charge for mortgage-related regulatory investigations. But revenue was also down. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times
