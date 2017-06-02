Wall Street Journal Friendlier Fed: The Federal Reserve plans to release the results of its stress tests on June 22 and June 28. At the same time, it plans to provide banks with more information about the calculations it uses to judge them in the annual tests, as well as ease the process's burdens on banks' boards of directors.

Specifically, Fed governor Jerome Powell said the Fed would "provide much more granular information about our expectations of loss rates on particular portfolios of corporate loans and other kinds of loans." He also said the Fed is "going to eliminate many of the real specific directives we give to the boards of directors. We want the boards of directors to focus on their main job of overseeing and holding accountable the management, not running the company and not getting tied up in a lot of checklists."