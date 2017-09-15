Receiving Wide Coverage ... FTC dives into the breach: The Federal Trade Commission confirmed it is investigating the Equifax data breach. “The FTC typically does not comment on ongoing investigations. However, in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter, I can confirm that FTC staff is investigating the Equifax data breach,” said Peter Kaplan, the agency’s acting director of public affairs. The FTC, which regulates the credit bureaus, joins the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the FBI, and some Congressional committees, among others, in looking into the hack. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Equifax CEO Richard Smith wrote a column in USA Today explaining what the company is doing in the wake of the hack. “We are devoting extraordinary resources to make sure this kind of incident doesn’t happen again,” he wrote. “We will make changes and continue to strengthen our defenses against cyber crimes. We will make sure every consumer who wants protection has a full package of services. And we will continue to update everyone on our progress.”