Fixed: Just one day before its widely anticipated annual meeting, Wells Fargo got a bit of good news from U.S. financial regulators. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve said the bank "adequately remediated the deficiencies" in its 2015 living will plan and is no longer subject to the "growth restrictions" the regulators imposed on the bank when it failed the test last December.

Still, the bad news keeps coming. The city of East Orange, N.J., said it withdrew its funds from the bank, accusing it of engaging in predatory-lending practices and exacerbating mortgage foreclosures in the city.