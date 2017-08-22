Receiving Wide Coverage ... Digital wrongdoings: Hackers have begun targeting investors in virtual currencies. According to a New York Times report, the hackers obtain the victim’s phone number, reset their passwords, then steal the money in their accounts, which are often unprotected. “Most victims of these attacks in the virtual currency community have not wanted to acknowledge it publicly for fear of provoking their adversaries,” the paper says. “But in interviews, dozens of prominent people in the industry acknowledged that they had been victimized in recent months.”

Virtual currencies are susceptible because “accounts with banks and brokerage firms and the like are not as vulnerable to these attacks because these institutions can usually reverse unintended or malicious transactions if they are caught within a few days.”