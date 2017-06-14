Receiving Wide Coverage ... It’s over: The Trump administration’s financial deregulation plan released Monday “is raising industry expectations that a post-crisis era of heightened regulation is over,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “The report shows a desire by officials to take a lighter touch after years of new restrictions adopted in response to the 2008 financial crisis and the severe recession that followed.”

Part of the plan “would answer banks’ biggest complaints in the post-financial crisis era — that excessive capital requirements are holding them, as well as lending, back,” the paper said. “If the Treasury’s changes were adopted, they could allow banks to return more capital to shareholders, which in turn would boost returns on equity and possibly further bolster stock-market valuations.” Wall Street Journal here and here, Financial Times, American Banker here and here