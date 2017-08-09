Receiving Wide Coverage ... Moving in: Blackstone Group has agreed to purchase a majority stake in the real estate portfolio of the failed Spanish lender Banco Popular Español. The giant asset management company said it will buy a 51% stake in a new company that will hold about €30 billion ($35.2 billion) worth of real estate from Banco Popular plus the bank’s real estate management company. Banco Popular was sold to rival Banco Santander in June as part of a rescue by the European Union and Spanish banking authorities. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Wall Street Journal This day in history: The paper looks back 10 years at Aug. 9, 2007, which “marked the beginning of the most far-reaching economic disruption since World War II.”