Another shakeup?: The paper reports Jeffrey Urwin, Deutsche Bank's corporate and investment banking chief, is in talks to leave that role, and he may be replaced by finance chief Marcus Schenck. "If the changes occur, they would mark the second major shake-up in the bank's most senior management ranks since John Cryan became chief executive in 2015," the Journal noted. The discussions come at a time when the biggest German bank "has been battling a costly series of legal matters and faced investor uncertainty over its strategy and capital position."

Bitcoin frenzy: Some analysts are worried that Securities and Exchange Commission approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund next month might set off a speculative rush into the digital currency. "An easily accessed ETF that tracks the value of bitcoin could cause money to flood into the fledgling bitcoin market," the Journal reports. "Indeed, what some see as a chance for average investors to participate in one of the great financial innovations of recent years could set off a trading frenzy in an already wild market."