In the lead: Goldman Sachs promoted Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of its investment-banking division, a move the Wall Street Journal calls one of the "biggest changes in a decade to the leaders atop its investment-banking division." Lemkau and Nachmann join John Waldron running the unit. Richard Gnodde, Waldron's counterpart in London, will now oversee Goldman's international business. Goldman also promoted Francois-Xavier de Mallmann to a senior role in London.

"The promotions stem from a broader shake-up atop Goldman last year," the paper noted, including former President Gary Cohn leaving the firm to take a senior role in the Trump administration. He was replaced by CFO Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon, a senior investment banker. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times