More cuts: Wells Fargo said it plans to cut an additional $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2019, on top of the $2 billion of cuts it announced in January. The bank said it plans to close about 450 branches this year and next, focusing on those with lower deposit growth and income. It also plans to consolidate "similar operational activities" and automate more of its processes. See how the bank discussed cross-sellingat its investor day. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker

Moving up: Barclays, one day after its annual investor meeting, announced executive promotions and an expansion in its investment banking business. The bank said Tim Throsby, the head of its corporate and investment banking unit, will take interim control of the bank's markets business. Joe Corcoran, who currently heads the markets business, was named to the newly created position of vice chairman of markets. Joe McGrath, chief executive of the Americas division, also assumed the role of global head of banking. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times