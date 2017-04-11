The Claw returns: Wells Fargo's board said it clawed back an additional $75 million of compensation from former CEO John Stumpf and former retail bank chief Carrie Tolstedt and released a scathing report on the bank's phony accounts scandal. The 113-page report, which was compiled by the law firm Shearman & Sterling, included interviews with 100 current and former employees and reviewed 35 million documents. The board said it held back the additional money from Stumpf and Tolstedt because it felt it had been misled about how long the sales abuses were going on and didn't know that 5,300 employees had been fired over a five-year period until the news became public knowledge, when the bank was fined $185 million for the abuses.

"The board's results cap a six-month independent investigation that has not only rocked the country's third largest bank by assets but also the broader banking industry, with dozens of firms examining their own sales practices at the behest of regulators," the Wall Street Journal commented.