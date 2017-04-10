Wells Fargo is pushing to move past its damaging sales scandal with the release of a report that largely lays blame at the feet of executives who have already resigned or been fired or demoted.
The 110-page autopsy from the company’s board of directors focuses heavily on the actions of ousted retail banking chief Carrie Tolstedt and several executives who worked inside the division she ran for nearly a decade.
