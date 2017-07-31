Breaking News This Morning ... HSBC said it would buy back up to an additional $2 billion in stock after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter. The bank has now pledged to buy back $5.5 billion in the past year. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Wall Street Journal New FDIC pick?: The White House is considering nominating Jelena McWilliams, Fifth Third Bancorp's chief legal officer, to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Before joining Fifth Third in January, McWilliams was an attorney at the Federal Reserve and a staffer to Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee. If approved by the Senate, she would succeed Martin Gruenberg, whose term ends in November. President Trump's original pick for the post, James Clinger, withdrew his name from consideration, citing family obligations.