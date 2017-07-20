Receiving Wide Coverage ... Amex depressed: American Express’s second quarter profit plunged 33% compared to the year-ago period, largely due to increased competition from big banks and the loss of its 16-year exclusive relationship with Costco. Revenue was basically flat but expenses jumped 20%, mostly due to higher rewards expenses. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker

On further review...: A federal appeals court in New York overturned the convictions of two former Rabobank traders found guilty of attempting to manipulate the London interbank offered rate. The three-judge panel said the convictions of Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti were tainted by testimony of a key prosecution witness and that their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination had been violated. The two were convicted on conspiracy and wire-fraud charges in November 2015. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times