Breaking News Bank earnings: JPMorgan Chase beat earnings expectations but missed on revenue forecasts. The bank earned more than $7 billion in the second quarter. Citigroup's profits were off, while Wells Fargo's earnings were better than expected.

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Flexible Fed: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen defended the Fed’s actions on banks and expressed cynicism about undoing some of the regulation during her testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. “I believe we have done a great deal since the financial crisis to strengthen the financial system and to make it more resilient,” she said. When asked whether attempts to roll regulations back might increase the chances of a new crisis, she said, “Some of them, yes.”