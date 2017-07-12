Receiving Wide Coverage ... A pragmatic approach: Randal Quarles, President Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve vice chair for financial supervision, has been described “as a pragmatist rather than an ideological crusader for deregulation,” the Financial Times says. That approach may prove more effective in getting changes through Congress, “which remains locked in a legislative logjam.”

While Quarles’ past statements “suggest he will be scouring the rule book for ways of easing burdens that he suspects of constricting growth, radical change is far more difficult to achieve within America’s complex regulatory thicket than might be apparent,” the paper says.