Let's roll (back): Piggybacking on last Friday's executive orders by President Trump to begin the process of rolling back the Dodd-Frank Act, Congressional Republicans expect to propose legislation as early as this week to replace that law with their own financial reform plan. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, is close to unveiling his plan, called the Financial Choice Act 2.0. Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post

While Trump's executive orders are indeed "audacious," it's "unclear how well the administration can achieve its stated goals of spurring lending and job creation … without accompanying legislation," the Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column says. Many of Trump's objectives "would require legislation, and it remains to be seen how Congress will react to Mr. Trump's unilateral actions. Republican lawmakers with their own overhaul plans may not take kindly to being sidelined, and Democrats with filibuster power in the Senate could be pushed further into a combative stance."