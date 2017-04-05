Loose lips: Jeffrey Lacker, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, resigned suddenly on Tuesday after revealing his involvement in an October 2012 leak of confidential information to a securities analyst. Lacker admitted to speaking to an analyst at Medley Global Advisors, a unit of the Financial Times, the day before it published a report that contained confidential information about Fed policy deliberations. The leak, when it first came to light several years ago, "sparked a criminal investigation, prompted outrage on Capitol Hill and deeply embarrassed the Fed," the Wall Street Journal recalled.

Lacker's resignation, which appears to be unprecedented, "strikes a blow to the Fed's credibility and risks reigniting a long-simmering scandal that has dogged Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen in her interactions with congressional Republicans," the Journal commented. Lacker had previously announced plans to retire later this year. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker