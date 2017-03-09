Questions: Jay Clayton, the Sullivan & Cromwell partner and President Trump's nominee to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, "faces a range of possible conflicts of interest due to the long list of banks and public companies he has represented as one of Wall Street's top lawyers," the Wall Street Journal reports. That list includes Ally Financial, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. His resume "may reinforce a view among consumer groups and Democratic lawmakers that he could have conflicting interests as a Wall Street regulator," according to the New York Times. In addition, Clayton's wife is a financial adviser at Goldman, although she plans to resign if her husband is confirmed by the Senate. Wall Street Journal, New York Times

We are family: So-called family offices, which manage the fortunes of wealthy families, are becoming a "disruptive force" on Wall Street, the Journal reports. "The offices are alternately linking up with buyout firms and competing against those firms to do acquisitions. They are providing financing to startups. They are buying distressed debt, real estate and esoteric insurance products. They are lending to companies and occasionally going into battle with companies as activist shareholders." While such transactions have traditionally been the domain of big companies or private-equity firms, family officers have moved into the space, "making their presence felt with their growing numbers, fat wallets and hunger for deals."