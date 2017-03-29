Mixed bag for Wells: It was another busy day for Wells Fargo. In what can be construed as a positive development, the bank reached a tentative $110 million agreement to resolve a class action suit brought by consumers for whom the bank opened accounts without their permission.
"This agreement is another step in our journey to make things right with customers and rebuild trust," CEO Tim Sloan said in a statement announcing the tentative settlement.
