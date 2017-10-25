Receiving Wide Coverage ... Killed: With Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote, the U.S. Senate voted 51-50 to overturn the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule prohibiting mandatory arbitration of customer disputes. The action “handed the financial industry its most significant legislative victory since President Donald Trump took office,” the Wall Street Journal said. The House already passed a similar measure and the president is expected to sign it into law. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker

Tough choice: Two of the finalists for heading the Federal Reserve “have sharply different views on monetary policy, offering a stark test of [President] Trump’s economic priorities.”