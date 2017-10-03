Receiving Wide Coverage ... Testimony Tuesday: It will be a busy day on Capitol Hill. Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith will begin three days of testimony to various committees, starting with the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. According to his prepared opening statement, Smith will say “The breach occurred because of both human error and technology failures.” He follows that up with an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker here, here and here

What to watch for during the hearings? The Wall Street Journal offers these five things. The Washington Post says some lawmakers plan to use the hearings to “not only grill the embattled credit reporting agency but also to cue up a fight for tighter data security standards that they and consumer advocates have long wanted.”