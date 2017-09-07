Receiving Wide Coverage ... Fintech update: Square plans to file an application Thursday to create its own wholly owned industrial bank. The San Francisco-based finance firm had been offering small-business loans and cash advances through a deal with Celtic Bank. “As we scale, it’s becoming increasingly important that we have direct relationships with regulators,” said Jacqueline Reses, who will chair the new unit, to be called Square Financial Services.

“Square’s application comes at a time when federal regulators are giving their blessing to the most new banks since the financial crisis,” the Wall Street Journal notes. It would be the third fintech company to apply for a banking license in recent months.