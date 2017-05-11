My bad: Barclays CEO Jes Staley apologized to the bank's shareholders at its annual meeting, admitting that he tried to uncover the identity of a whistleblower. "I feel it is important that I acknowledge to you, our shareholders, that I made a mistake in becoming involved in an issue which I should have left to the business to deal with. I have apologized to the board, and I would today like to apologize to you as well, for that error," he said. Financial Times, New York Times

Several shareholders called for Staley's firing. But the bank's chairman John McFarlane, who has not been shy in the past about firing top executives, stood by his CEO. Staley may have "gone through a red light," he acknowledged, but "when you go through a red light you don't lose your license."