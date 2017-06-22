Print Email Reprints Share

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Wooed: Citigroup hired Alison Harding-Jones, a senior investment banker at UBS Group, to head up mergers and acquisitions for its Europe, Middle East and Africa operations. Currently based in Hong Kong, Harding-Jones will move to London in October to start her job as vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking at Citi. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Wall Street Journal Ready to testify: Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell and acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika are expected to offer “significant ways to ease regulation of banks” in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. They are expected to discuss ways to simplify the Volcker rule and ease bank capital requirements.

