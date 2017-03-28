Settled: Pacific Investment Management Co. settled the breach-of-contract lawsuit brought by its former star manager and co-founder Bill Gross for a reported $81 million, well shy of the $200 million the self-styled "Bond King" claimed he was owed in bonuses and back pay. Gross, who now works for Janus Capital Group, and Pimco lavished praised on each other in a joint statement announcing the deal. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Proceed: The U.S. Supreme Court said it won't review a federal appeals court decision that annulled a settlement between Visa and Mastercard and a group of retailers over credit card swipe fees. The decision effectively clears the way for merchants to sue the two card companies for charges incurred after 2013; the original settlement covered only the period before then.