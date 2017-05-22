Wrong time: Goldman Sachs executive James Donovan told the Trump Administration he has withdrawn his name as nominee for deputy Treasury secretary, citing unexpected family matters that required more of his attention. "I am deeply honored by President Trump's decision to nominate me," Donovan said. "I hope to be able to serve this administration in the future and fully support President Trump and Secretary Steven Mnuchin's ongoing work to reform the tax system and grow the U.S. economy." New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker

Weak growth: "Despite a slight rebound in loan growth, political and economic uncertainty still seem to be holding back lending by U.S. banks," the Journal's Heard on the Street column reports. Total loans and leases rose nearly 1% over the first six weeks of the second quarter, according to Federal Reserve data, which is a modest improvement from the first quarter, when loan volume was basically flat. However, "that still looks anemic" compared to 2016.