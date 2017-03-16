Not too shabby: Despite losing his cash bonus, Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan didn't do too badly last year. The bank disclosed that Sloan was awarded $12.83 million in compensation for 2016, including $2.33 million in base pay and stock valued at $10.5 million. The bank said the package reflected Sloan's promotion to president and chief operating officer in late 2015 and his elevation to CEO last October, after his predecessor John Stumpf resigned in the wake of the fake accounts scandal. He received $11 million in total compensation in 2015. Sloan's pay package for 2016 was the lowest of major U.S. bank executives, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Overdraft income rebounds: Bank overdraft fee revenue rose 2.5% to $33.3 billion in 2016, according to Moebs Services. That was the highest figure since 2009, the year before the Federal Reserve implemented rules that required customerswanting the protection to opt in. Moebs said the median fee at banks was $30 a transaction although some banks charge as much as $45.