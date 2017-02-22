There's the door: Wells Fargo said it fired four senior retail banking executives following its board's independent investigation into the phony accounts scandal. While the bank has said it fired more than 5,300 employees over the past five years for improper sales practices, Tuesday's statement appears to be the first time Wells has publicly announced the firing of senior people in its retail bank as a result of the scandal. The executives won't get their 2016 bonuses and will forfeit unvested equity and vested outstanding options. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Washington Post, American Banker

A bad bet: A federal appeals court Tuesday upheld a ruling that bars most legal claims by investors in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, who assert the government illegally seized billions of dollars from the two federal mortgage agencies. Investors who bought stock in the two companies sued the government after it unilaterally amended the terms of its bailout of Fannie and Freddie and captured billions of dollars in profits generated by the two agencies.