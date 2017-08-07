Receiving Wide Coverage ... More bad news: Wells Fargo said there may be a “significant increase” in the number of fake bank accounts its employees opened, up from the 2.1 million accounts it has already acknowledged. In a regulatory filing, the bank said it reviewing accounts that were opened as far back as 2009, earlier than its original investigation, which covered 2011 to mid-2015. Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker

Wells Fargo also said it expects further regulatory sanctions from its latest scandal, in which it improperly forced some 570,000 auto loan customers to take out car insurance they didn't need, some of whom later defaulted on their loans. The bank said it is issuing refunds totaling around $80 million to affected customers.