A modest proposal: British regulators are calling on U.K. banks to do more to help customers struggling with heavy credit card debt. Under proposals published by the Financial Conduct Authority on Monday, credit card lenders would be forced to prompt customers who have been in "persistent" debt – meaning interest and charges exceed their monthly payments – for 18 months to make faster repayments. If the customer remains in debt for another 18 months, lenders would have to propose a repayment plan, with the customer's card suspended if they fail to pay faster. As a last resort, lenders would need to take additional steps, including reducing or eliminating interest charges for customers who are still unable to make faster repayments.

According to the Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column, the proposal "may take a chunk out of the credit card industry's revenues, just as the debt cycle looks ripe for a rise in defaults." For three banks in particular – Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds – "this will likely prove painful." At Barclays, for example, credit cards account for nearly 30% of Barclays's U.K. revenues.