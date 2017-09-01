Editor's note: Morning Scan will not publish on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. We’ll be back on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Will it ever end?: Wells Fargo says it undercounted the number of “potentially unauthorized” accounts it opened by some 1.4 million, or 67%. The bank now says it opened 3.5 million accounts without customer permission, up from its original count of 2.1 million, which led to $185 million in fines when it was first disclosed last September. Of the 3.5 million accounts, it now says about 190,000 incurred fees and charges, up from the 130,000 previously identified. The bank said it will refund more than $6 million to customers who were charged fees.