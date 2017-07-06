Receiving Wide Coverage ... Worldpay/Vantiv assessed: Vantiv’s proposed acquisition of British payments processor Worldpay “has merit, but also risks,” the Financial Times reports, while retracing the company’s acquisitive history since it began as a division of Fifth Third Bank. The Worldpay deal is by far its biggest bet.

The New York Times, meanwhile, is skeptical there will be “substantial” potential cost savings from the deal to justify the nearly $10 billion that Vantiv is offering. Plus “there are a couple of other niggling concerns,” it says. “One is why JPMorgan decided not to bid. Another is that Vantiv’s chief executive, Charles Drucker, and his Worldpay peer, Philip Jansen, will jointly run the company. Such setups can be a recipe for conflicts and muddled visions.”