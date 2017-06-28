Receiving Wide Coverage ... Remember the past: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took issue with plans by the Trump administration to roll back regulations on American banks enacted after the global financial crisis, saying that they had made banks and other financial services providers safer. When asked, Yellen said she doesn't believe there will be another financial crisis "in our lifetimes" as a result of the regulation.

Speaking to an audience of academics at the British Academy in London, Yellen said: “In the decade since the crisis hit, memories tend to fade and I hope those of us who lived through it remind the public of the need to have a safer financial system.” Wall Street Journal, Financial Times