Receiving Wide Coverage ... Goodbye to you: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s much-anticipated speech Friday from the Fed symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyo., dwelt not on monetary policy or interest rates but on a defense of the bank regulations passed in the wake of the financial crisis in what many saw as a farewell speech of sorts. “Because of the reforms that strengthened our financial system, and with support from monetary and other policies, credit is available on good terms, and lending has advanced broadly in line with economic activity in recent years, contributing to today’s strong economy,” she said. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Yellen did open the door to simplifying the Volcker rule, which many think is overly complex. Fixing the rule “could have mildly positive implications for investors in bank stocks,” the Journal’s Heard on the Street column suggests.