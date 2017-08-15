Print Email Reprints Share

DALLAS — The breadth and pace of change across banking and the rest of the business world is rapidly escalating, posing challenges for financial institutions and the economy alike, according to Robert Kaplan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

During a sit-down interview here, Kaplan, a former investment banker, academic and philanthropist who has written several books, said bankers are increasingly threatened by automation and consolidation.

