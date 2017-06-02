Charter Financial in West Point, Ga., has agreed to buy Resurgens Bancorp in Tucker, Ga.
The $1.5 billion-asset Charter said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $26.3 million in cash for the $167 million-asset Resurgens. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, prices Resurgens at 168.6% of its tangible book value.
