Bank of the West's International Banking Group is using alternative data and the international expertise of its parent company to tap into the lucrative but difficult to underwrite market of middle- and upper-class immigrant mortgage borrowers.

Homeownership rates among recently arrived immigrants are paltry. Quite a few come to this country with a well-paying job in-hand and the financial means to afford a home but are not served by existing loan programs because they don't have a U.S credit history. So Bank of the West's International Banking Group developed a targeted mortgage product for these consumers.