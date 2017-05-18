Print Email Reprints Share

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida in Stuart has agreed to buy NorthStar Banking in Tampa.

The $4.8 billion-asset Seacoast said Thursday that it will pay $32.1 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $212 million-asset NorthStar Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

