Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida in Stuart has agreed to buy NorthStar Banking in Tampa.
The $4.8 billion-asset Seacoast said Thursday that it will pay $32.1 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $212 million-asset NorthStar Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
