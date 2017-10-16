WASHINGTON — Senate lawmakers will soon introduce a bill that could more than quadruple the current $50 billion threshold to be considered a systemically important bank, a top Trump administration official said Monday.
“There is a shot that we get something done on the $50 billion dollar level this year in a bipartisan way,” National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn told bank executives at the American Bankers Association annual convention in Chicago. “What we arguing about is where we end up.”
