The American Bankers Association has named Naomi Camper, who spent seven years as a top lobbyist for JPMorgan Chase, as its chief policy officer.

Camper most recently was the head of nonprofit engagement at JPMorgan Chase. She previously spent seven years heading government relations for the New York bank.

The banking trade group created the position of chief policy officer to oversee all government relations and policy research functions, which includes federal and state legislative affairs, regulatory affairs, economic research, plus its mortgage, tax and accounting policy groups.

“I am thrilled that Naomi has agreed to join ABA at this important moment for the banking industry,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said in a press release. “Her years of experience in the industry, on Capitol Hill as a top banking policy staffer and as a lawyer make her ideally suited for this critically important new role. She will ensure ABA’s already powerful voice on behalf of America’s banks grows even louder and more effective.”

Before joining JPMorgan Chase in 2005, Camper spent four years working on the Senate Banking Committee as the staff director at the financial institutions subcommittee under Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D. Previously she was an attorney at the Investment Company Institute and at the law firm WilmerHale.