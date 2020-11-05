ABA names Pinder as new general counsel

WASHINGTON — Thomas Pinder will become the general counsel of the American Bankers Association, the trade group announced Thursday.

Pinder, who has worked at the ABA since 2012 and has been deputy counsel since 2017, will succeed Dawn Causey, who has been general counsel since 2003. Causey will retire this month, the ABA said in a press release.

“Tom’s legal skills, depth of experience and understanding of the banking industry make him the ideal choice to serve as general counsel," ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said in the release.

A graduate of the New York University School of Law, Pinder served as enforcement counsel at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in the years following the financial crisis from 2009 to 2012, in addition to helping guide the agency through the regulatory rulemaking process following the passage of Dodd-Frank. Before that he spent nearly a decade as a prosecutor with the Justice Department in the criminal and civil rights divisions.

As general counsel of the ABA, Pinder will manage all of the group's legal operations. As deputy general counsel, Pinder supervised the industry group’s litigation, amicus practice and “legal issues related to ABA's advocacy and political engagement,” according to the press release.