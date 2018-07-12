WASHINGTON—The American Bankers Association will air television advertisements in Arkansas and Maine in support of the re-election campaigns of Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., in the upcoming midterm elections, the group announced Thursday.

In April, the organization announced it would be independently funding ads in support of political candidates for the first time, and endorsed Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C.

Support group The ABA praised Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, (left) as a pro-growth businessman and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., as an ex-banker who “has a strong understanding of the important role banks play” in their communities. Bloomberg News (Poliquin)



The television ads will be released in partnership with the Arkansas and Maine bankers associations, and will emphasize Poliquin’s support for pro-growth policies and Hill’s role in passing regulatory reforms, the ABA said in a press release. The ads are scheduled to run as soon as Thursday.

“As a former banker, Rep. Hill has a strong understanding of the important role banks play in growing communities, businesses and the broader economy,” said Rob Nichols, the ABA’s president and chief executive. “Congress and the country benefit from his knowledge and experience.”

Nichols also said that Poliquin’s business experience has proved beneficial in his work to craft policies that support job growth and the economy.

"We need the next Congress to continue to pursue sensible banking policies that allow Maine's banks to do even more to help create jobs and grow the state's economy,” said Christopher Pinkham, the president and chief executive of the Maine Bankers Association.