An activist investor that wants Banc of California to consider selling itself plans to compete for two board seats at the Irvine company’s annual meeting.

Legion Partners Asset Management in Beverly Hills, Calif., disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it will nominate Roger Ballou and Marjorie Bowen for director positions. The investor, which owns about 6.6% of the $11.2 billion-asset company’s stock, also plans to submit a proposal that would allow a simple majority vote to amend corporate bylaws.