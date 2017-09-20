Ally Financial has agreed to be the largest tenant in a new 26-floor tower in Charlotte, N.C., where it will house all of its local employees.
The $164 billion-asset Ally will move its 1,700 Charlotte-based employees to the new building after it’s completed in 2021. Ally will lease about 400,000 square feet in the tower, an amount that could allow for potential growth.
